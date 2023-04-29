Harltepool actually celebrated a rare win after they came from behind to defeat Barrow in their final league fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium but, owing to Crawley Town’s draw with Walsall, it was not enough to prolong their Football League survival hopes.

Josh Gordon looked as though he would have sent Hartlepool down after handing Barrow a first half lead before Askey’s side fought back with goals from Jack Hamilton, Jamie Sterry and Connor Jennings.

Hamilton finished smartly after Matt Dolan forced a ball into the six-yard box when lifting over Paul Farman to level the scores going in at the break.

John Askey gave his reaction after Hartlepool United's relegation from the Football League was confirmed. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool would kick on in the second half and take the lead when Sterry’s cross escaped everybody to find the far corner before Jennings added a third in stoppage time as Barrow ended the game with two men sent off after Harrison Neal and Patrick Brough were dismissed.

Supporters showed their appreciation at full-time before news filtered through from West Sussex confirming Hartlepool’s relegation.

“It’s just upsetting to be in this position. It’s more upsetting for the supporters than myself because you feel for them,” said Askey.

Hartlepool United signed off their Suit Direct Stadium campaign with a win over Barrow but it wasn't enough to avoid relegation. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“For them to stay and clap the players off at the end just shows what great and loyal supporters they are. There was no need for them to do that but they did.

