Deflated John Askey reacts to Hartlepool United's relegation from the Football League despite Barrow win
John Askey has praised Hartlepool United supporters for their display of loyalty after the club’s relegation from League Two was confirmed.
Harltepool actually celebrated a rare win after they came from behind to defeat Barrow in their final league fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium but, owing to Crawley Town’s draw with Walsall, it was not enough to prolong their Football League survival hopes.
Josh Gordon looked as though he would have sent Hartlepool down after handing Barrow a first half lead before Askey’s side fought back with goals from Jack Hamilton, Jamie Sterry and Connor Jennings.
Hamilton finished smartly after Matt Dolan forced a ball into the six-yard box when lifting over Paul Farman to level the scores going in at the break.
Hartlepool would kick on in the second half and take the lead when Sterry’s cross escaped everybody to find the far corner before Jennings added a third in stoppage time as Barrow ended the game with two men sent off after Harrison Neal and Patrick Brough were dismissed.
Supporters showed their appreciation at full-time before news filtered through from West Sussex confirming Hartlepool’s relegation.
“It’s just upsetting to be in this position. It’s more upsetting for the supporters than myself because you feel for them,” said Askey.
“For them to stay and clap the players off at the end just shows what great and loyal supporters they are. There was no need for them to do that but they did.
“I’m just gutted. I’ve never been in this position before and it’s one I never want to be in again.”