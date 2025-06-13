Departing Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has thanked fans for their support following his Pools exit.

The Australian had been in charge of Pools since February, having worked as Lennie Lawrence's assistant for four months prior to taking on the top job in the wake of the veteran's decision to step back.

On the pitch, Pools won five of Limbrick's 17 games at the helm. After masterminding a 2-1 win over play-off chasing Sutton in his first match in charge, Pools endured a run of eight games without a victory, including four successive defeats, as they slid precariously down the table. Just when it looked like Limbrick's new side were at risk of getting dragged into a relegation battle, Pools produced a statement performance to thrash an in-form Boston team who arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in six games 4-1. From there, Pools set out on their own run of six matches unbeaten and even briefly threatened to sneak into the top seven. Although the end of the season was mixed - Pools impressed in a 3-2 win over rivals Gateshead but suffered a humbling 5-1 defeat at the hands of Rochdale - there were signs things were beginning to head in the right direction under Limbrick.

Off the pitch, the Australian was faced with a whole host of unenviable and ever-changing challenges prompted by the sudden and unexpected resignation of owner Raj Singh, as chairman in March. Through it all, Limbrick maintained admirable poise, level-headedness and commitment, leading many fans to believe he had done enough to lead the team again next season.

Anthony Limbrick has thanked the "passionate" Pools fans for their support following his departure on Thursday. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, the writing seemed to be on the wall last week after Pools were linked with a move for Boston United boss Graham Coughlan. With the alleged approach rumoured to have been rebuffed, Pools opted for experienced manager Simon Grayson, who has led the likes of Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston North End to promotion in the past. The 55-year-old, who managed Lalitpur City to the Nepal Super League title in April, signed an initial two-year contract.

In a statement posted on X, Limbrick said it had been a "privilege" to take charge of "such a passionate and well-supported club".

"I would like to place on record my thanks to the players, staff and supporters of Hartlepool United FC after my departure yesterday," he wrote.

"It has been a privilege to work for such a passionate and well-supported club. One in which I was fortunate to have the opportunity to learn about the town and the people.

"During my period at the club I will remember some of the good times, including the great win in the derby against Gateshead and being unbeaten at the Vic for the last five games of the season, winning three of those games in a row at home.

"I wish everyone associated with Hartlepool United FC all the best in the future."

