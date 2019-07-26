Dimi Konstantopoulos back at Hartlepool United following Middlesbrough release
Dimi Konstantopoulos is back training at Hartlepool United for the first time in over a decade – but only to keep fit.
The former Pools ‘keeper joined up with his former club at their East Durham College training base this week to work on his fitness following his release from Championship side Middlesbrough.
The 40-year-old became a fan favourite at Victoria Park over a three season spell between 2003 and 2007 as he made 139 appearances in all competitions before stepping up to the second tier with Coventry City.
Konstantopoulos was ever present between the sticks for Boro when they were promoted to the Premier League back in 2016 but has seen his first team opportunities limited ever since.
The Greek goalkeeper is now free to find a new club following the expiration of his contract at the Riverside though a permanent playing return to Pools is unlikely.