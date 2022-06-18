New boss Hartley has already detailed his transfer plans for next season. Speaking at his unveiling as Pools manager, Hartley said: “We’ll try [to use our contacts in Scotland], no doubt about that,” Hartley told The Mail.

“But they have to be the right fit for Hartlepool - the right type of player, the right personality and do they fit within our wage structure? That’s always got to be the case.

Pools had plenty of league experience to hand last year as they secured their EFL status, but will Paul Hartley need to increase or decrease the average age of his squad ahead of the new campaign?

We take a look at the average age of League Two squads from last season using data experts FBREF to see how Pools’ squad matched up with their League Two rivals throughout the season.

