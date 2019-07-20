Who shone for Hartlepool United against Sheffield United U23s

Dominic Scurr's Hartlepool United player ratings: How Luke Williams fared on his return from injury

Hartlepool United continued their promising campaign with a 4-2 victory over Sheffield United Under-23s – but how did their players perform?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 20:04

The triumph at the Super 6 Stadium was littered with a number of impressive performances – with new and old faces alike impressing as the National League campaign draws closer. But how did our Pools writer Dominic Scurr rate their performances? Scroll down and click through to the pages to see who he felt shone and struggled against the Blades:

1. Ben Killip - 7

Had a shaky moment early on after misjudging the ball after charging out of his box but redeemed things in impressive fashion soon after with a composed Cruyff turn under pressure. Had to be alert for a few shots from distance but couldn’t do much about the goals.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Kenton Richardson - 8

An excellent attacking outlet for Pools down the right. Richardson was always positive going forward and got a deserved assist with a lovely clipped cross for Jason Kennedy to head home. Looks to be developing into a real physical presence too.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Fraser Kerr - 7

Another solid performance from the Scottish defender. Will just be looking to help Pools sharpen things up at the back after conceding two more simple goals.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Michael Raynes - 7

A typically commanding performance from Raynes who was rarely troubled and won almost everything that came his way.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6