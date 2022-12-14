The new permanent Hartlepool boss will be answering fan questions on Thursday, December 15 at the club’s 1908 lounge bar at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The event follows the fan forum with several of the club’s board of directors in October, with the Pools boss admitting it is important to engage with fans now more than ever, with Pools struggling in League Two.

Tickets for the event, which takes place at 7pm, are on sale online.

Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle reveals why he wanted to host fan forum Q&A. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And the Pools boss will do his best to answer every question fans throw at him.

Curle told the Mail: “I’ve got a good understanding of how the football club works and ultimately the football club is geared to giving the team the best opportunity to put in performances that are representative of the football club.

"If people want to know about the structure of the football club I've got a good understanding of how the football club works. I’ve got a good understanding of what the support levels are and where it comes from, I know who to go and speak to if I want anything, I understand where I get the answers from, who I need to argue with if the answer is not the one I think is right. If they ask me why the coffee is £2.30 instead of £2.10 then I might be struggling!”

He added: “Yeah, it’s just me. Up close and personal. I don’t mind being on my own because I don’t want there to be any distractions. Come and ask me genuine questions that you want to ask.

"Don’t be shy about it but likewise don’t be disrespectful. I want it to be an evening whereby people are asking genuine questions and not questions somebody might think they want to read about in the press. I want an honest environment from everybody.”