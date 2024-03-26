Double European Cup winner John McGovern looks forward to Hartlepool homecoming this Easter
The footballing legend, who started out with Central Park Juniors before being pursued by Brian Clough and Peter Taylor, will be reunited with family, school mates, friends and former team mates on Good Friday.
The tribute night at Rovers Quoit Club, in Easington Road, has been organised by former BBC Tees and Century Radio broadcaster Paul “Goffy” Gough.
John, who went on to lift the European Cup twice as captain of Nottingham Forest, will open up his personal photo album of memories, including the likes of Clough and meeting Pele in Brazil.
John, now a full-time sporting ambassador for Forest, said: “They are all great and very personal memories to me and my family.
"I travel the world for UEFA at major football matches to tell my story of holding aloft the European Cup twice and how it all started at another of my favourite teams, Hartlepool.”
John will also look back on his school days at Henry Smith’s Grammar School in the early 1960s when being a talented rugby player, he signed for Hartlepools United after catching the eye of Clough and Taylor.
He added: “Good Friday will be very special and I can’t thank Goffy enough for making it happen – it’s an incredible 60 years in the making.”
The John McGovern Celebration Evening hosted by Goffy Media starts at 8.15pm and tickets priced £20 are available from the Rovers Quoit Club, www.wegottickets.com or by ringing 07990 588424.