Dundee boss comments on arrival of Hartlepool United midfielder

Dundee boss Tony Docherty says he is ‘delighted’ with the signing of Hartlepool United midfielder Mohamad Sylla after the Frenchman joined for an undisclosed fee from the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Published 26th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Sylla ended his year-long stay with Hartlepool when putting pen to paper on a two-year deal at Dens Park with his Pools future as good as over following a controversial end to last season.

Sylla had not returned to Hartlepool this summer with manager John Askey keen to move on from the 29-year-old as the club sought to receive a fee for the midfielder.

Former Oldham Athletic man Sylla made 42 appearances for Pools last season with his only goal for the club coming in the 3-3 draw with Harrogate Town on New Year’s Day.

However, it will be matters off-field that Sylla is likely to be remembered for by Hartlepool fans now the midfielder has completed his move to the Scottish Premiership.

But Dundee boss Docherty says Sylla is ‘everything we are looking for’ having sealed a deal for the Frenchman.

“Mo will bring experience to the squad, he’s played over 250 games in France and England,” said Docherty.

Mohamad Sylla has completed a move to Scottish Premiership side Dundee for an undisclosed fee. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)Mohamad Sylla has completed a move to Scottish Premiership side Dundee for an undisclosed fee. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)
"He’s got a real physical presence and experience, which we’ve maybe lacked so far in the midfield area.

"As a recruitment team, we have looked far and wide to find that player who would be able to provide experience and physicality and we’ve found that in Mo.

"There was a lot of competition for him here in Scotland, and in England, so we are delighted we have been able to secure his signature.

"He’s had a few training sessions with us and he looks everything we are looking for to complement the current players that we have here.”

And Sylla, himself, is hoping he can play an important role at Dens Park this season after Dundee were promoted back to the Scottish Premiership.

“I am very happy to be at Dundee and I am really looking forward to playing in the Scottish Premiership,” the 29-year-old said.

"I am determined to play an important role and I can’t wait to play in front of the Dundee fans.”

