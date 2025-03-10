Eastleigh manager Kelvin Davis suggested he felt his side did enough to win the game following Saturday's 1-1 draw with out of sorts Hartlepool United.

The Spitfires, who lost both Lloyd Humphries and skipper Jake Taylor to injury, recovered well after making a slow start and going behind through a spectacular strike from West Bromwich Albion loanee Reyes Cleary. St Kitts and Nevis international Tyrese Shade capitalised on a string of mistakes to steal in and draw the home side level three minutes before half time and the game could have gone either way in the second half. Pools hit the woodwork twice and Joe Grey spurned a presentable opportunity when David Ferguson pulled the ball back to him in space inside the area, while the metronomic Ben Close cannoned a venomous effort off the crossbar for the hosts late on. The Spitfires almost won the game late on when Adam Smith denied Shade a second with his legs before David Ferguson beat Paul McCallum to the rebound with some superb last-ditch defending.

While a point ended a run of four games without defeat for Pools, it did little to further Eastleigh's slim hopes of finishing in the National League play-off places. Former Southampton skipper Davis has done an impressive job in Hampshire, helping Eastleigh avoid relegation last season and turning them into genuine top seven contenders this term. Although the Spitfires are just three points behind seventh-placed Altrincham, the Hampshire side have played two games more and so have a fair bit of ground to make up if they're to gatecrash the play-offs.

"I think we possibly could have come away with a win," Davis told Eastleigh's official club website after the game.

Pools goalkeeper Adam Smith endured another difficult moment on Saturday when he got stranded in no man's land after rushing out to try and close down Eastleigh's Tyrese Shade when he never looked like beating the frontman to the ball. Picture by Frank Reid.

"We had the biggest chance of the game in the last two or three minutes. Tyrese (Shade) gets into a position that we love to see him in, he comes inside and the goalkeeper makes a save with his trailing leg and then P Mac (Paul McCallum) comes in for the rebound and there's a big block. If that goes in and you win the game 2-1, then you feel like it's an even bigger result.

"I'm not disappointed by the performance. I was disappointed with how we started the game, I don't think we started as lively as we have done. We addressed that at half time and the lads came back strongly after going a goal down and getting themselves back into it. It was another well-taken goal from Ty.

"We'll just keep on doing our thing, keep on trying to improve, see where we end up, see how many points we get and just enjoy what we're doing.

"I'm sure Hartlepool will argue it was a fair result on the balance of play. We had to make a couple of forced changes early on which can upset the flow of the game. It ended up being a game where we had to dig deep. You take the point and you can say that's fair. We rode our luck on one occasion in the box which could have ended up in the back of the net, but I think over the course of the season we've got a few less points than we deserve. Today, my gut feeling right until the end of the game was that there was another goal in it and I felt it was going to go our way. An air of disappointment, but the reality is we've gone another game without being beaten."