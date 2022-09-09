The EFL has reached a decision over fixtures this weekend. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Pools were set to welcome Gary McSheffrey’s side to the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday, September 10, with kick-off at 3pm.

Queen Elizabeth II yesterday passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96 after reigning for 70 years.

A meeting of governing bodies across a range of sports has been held this morning as the nation continues to mourn the death of the Queen.

It was announced yesterday that games between Burnley and Norwich City in the Championship and Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County in League Two, scheduled to take place on Friday, September 9, have been postponed.

And the decision has now been reached that all fixtures in the EFL on September 9 and 10 will not take place.

An official statement read: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”