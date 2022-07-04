EFL Trophy dates confirmed as Hartlepool United face Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Everton

Hartlepool United will travel to League One side Morecambe in the Papa Johns Trophy.

By Joe Ramage
Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:02 pm

Paul Hartley’s side have been drawn into group A of the Northern section of the competition alongside Harrogate Town, Everton U21’s and the Shrimps with the dates for each group stage tie now being confirmed.

Pools will host both Harrogate and Everton U21’s at the Suit Direct Stadium but will be on the road to face Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

The opening game of the competition will take place on Tuesday, August 30 as Harrogate make the trip to the Suit Direct Stadium with kick-off at 7pm.

Hartlepool United will face Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Everton U21's in the Papa Johns Trophy. Picture by Martin Swinney.

Pools completed a league double over the Sulphurites last season and will be hoping to kick-off their EFL Trophy campaign by continuing that trend next month.

Hartley’s side will then travel to the League One Shrimps on Tuesday, September 20 (7pm) before rounding off the group stage of the competition against Everton’s youngsters on Tuesday, October 18 (7pm).

Pools made it to the semi-final of the competition last season, losing on penalties to Rotherham United at the Suit Direct Stadium after a 2-2 draw inside 90 minutes.

The Millers would go on to lift the trophy, defeating Sutton United in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Pools came out on top against the Toffees in last season’s competition but were held by Morecambe before losing on penalties in the group stage 12 months ago.

Elsewhere, Pools have been drawn away to Blackburn Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The fixture will take place at Ewood Park on Wednesday, August 10 (7.45pm).

