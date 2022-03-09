Pools host the League One leaders at a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium for the right to meet Sutton United in the final at Wembley next month.

And Pools’ chief operating officer Hobin cannot wait to experience a sold-out home crowd in front of the live television cameras, with the game being broadcast on Sky Sports, admitting it’s an opportunity to put the club back on the football map.

“It’s the biggest crowd we’ve had for many a year, certainly in the last 15-20 years,” said Hobin.

“I’ve said a few times this season there's something special happening here and thanks to the lads on the pitch and everything we’re trying to do off the pitch it does certainly feel as though we’re going in the right direction.

“This place is bouncing with 5,000 in so we’re all looking forward to it. The Sky vans are outside setting up as we speak. There’s a buzz about the place again. There’s a buzz about the town.

“We can’t wait for the atmosphere. It’s going to be fantastic for the club. It’s great that we’re live on TV and we can put the club back on the map again.”

Pools have already earned plenty of recognition for their FA Cup journey which took them to Premier League side Crystal Palace in the fourth round.

Graeme Lee’s side may have walked away on the wrong end of the result at Selhurst Park but received applause from all four corners of the stadium for their efforts, none more so than from the 4,700 travelling supporters.

And Hobin believes Pools can use that once again this evening as the club head into another huge cup occasion.

“I think our exploits down at Crystal Palace certainly gave us lots of praise and positivity.

“We certainly didn’t disappoint the brand of Hartlepool United in the FA Cup and now we’ve kind of got a free hit in the Papa John’s Trophy.

“We’ve had a fantastic run in this competition. I think we suit the underdog title quite well but I’m sure it will be a special occasion whatever the result.”

