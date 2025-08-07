2 . Junior Morias

The frontman signed for Yeovil this week after leaving Notts County, where he scored just twice in 17 games. Spent time out on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge, scoring seven times in 22 matches, and Woking, where he found the net twice in seven appearances, last season. Does know the level well and scored 24 goals in 63 games during an earlier spell with Dagenham. Combative frontman Aaron Jarvis, who scored eight times in 28 matches last term and was involved in a titanic tussle with Tom Parkes when the sides met a year ago, is also well worth keeping an eye on. Photo: Getty