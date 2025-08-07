Here are eight players to watch as Pools bid to make a winning start to the new campaign in Somerset.
1. Alex Reid
The obvious choice from a Pools perspective. The 29-year-old, who was signed this summer as a replacement for the prolific Mani Dieseruvwe, scored 17 goals in 32 games in a struggling Wealdstone side last season. If Pools are serious about challenging for the play-offs, then Reid will surely need to replicate that form this time around. Photo: Jordan Mansfield
2. Junior Morias
The frontman signed for Yeovil this week after leaving Notts County, where he scored just twice in 17 games. Spent time out on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge, scoring seven times in 22 matches, and Woking, where he found the net twice in seven appearances, last season. Does know the level well and scored 24 goals in 63 games during an earlier spell with Dagenham. Combative frontman Aaron Jarvis, who scored eight times in 28 matches last term and was involved in a titanic tussle with Tom Parkes when the sides met a year ago, is also well worth keeping an eye on. Photo: Getty
3. Jamie Miley
The young midfielder has been tipped to have a strong season following a bright start to his Pools career, featuring 16 times in the second half of last term and establishing a productive partnership with Nathan Sheron. Looks to have so many of the tools to go on and have a really successful career and has the potential to be a big asset for Pools. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Brett McGavin
The cultured midfielder enjoyed an excellent first season in Somerset, scoring seven goals in 39 games after sealing a move from Torquay last summer. Is the heartbeat of the Glovers side and impressed against Pools last term. Photo: sub
