3 . Smith stranded in no man's land

It's been a challenging few weeks for Adam Smith. The experienced goalkeeper had been in fine form since being restored to the side by Lennie Lawrence in December and penned a new contract to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of next season. However, Smith made two mistakes in the defeat to Aldershot, a glaring error at Fylde last week and might have been a little disappointed after being beaten at his near post by York's Ollie Pearce. The 32-year-old is often lauded for his decisiveness but was left stranded in no man's land after racing out to try and close down Tyrese Shade ahead of Eastleigh's equaliser. Smith never looked like getting there and might have been better off remaining on his line, where he would have at least forced Shade to make a decision. It's been a difficult period for Smith, who is balancing the responsibility of being both the first choice in-between the sticks and the club's goalkeeping coach. To what extent Hull City loanee Owen Foster is providing genuine competition for the gloves, and to what extent the young goalkeeper is simply acting as cover, remains to be seen. Photo: Frank Reid