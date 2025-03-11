While there were some positives from a much-improved Pools performance, it is now seven games without a win for under-pressure head coach Anthony Limbrick. Pools took the lead thanks to Reyes Cleary's spectacular strike on the half hour mark but were pegged back three minutes before half time when in-form frontman Tyrese Shade capitalised on a series of errors to equalise. Both sides had chances to win the game in the second half, with Pools hitting the woodwork twice, Eastleigh's Ben Close cannoning a venomous effort off the crossbar and Adam Smith denying Shade with his legs late on before some superb last-ditch defending by David Ferguson prevented Paul McCallum from getting to the rebound. Here are eight talking points from Saturday's game.
1. Limbrick changes shape - again
Head coach Anthony Limbrick reverted back to a 3-5-2 formation in Hampshire. Pools beat Sutton in the same shape last month, the only win of Limbrick's short tenure so far, but struggled to adapt to the unfamiliar formation in the weeks that followed. There were some encouraging signs at the weekend, with Pools playing higher up the pitch, getting more bodies forward and looking generally more cohesive. Whereas in the past Limbrick has asked a host of players to operate in unfamiliar roles to make the formation work, only Reyes Cleary and David Ferguson were deployed out of position on Saturday. Limbrick suggested afterwards that he made the change to match Eastleigh's formation, but there are advantages to the shape, which allows Pools to be more aggressive than a flat back four. However, the constant chopping and changing cannot be helpful for players and could be one reason for the proliferation of individual mistakes in recent weeks. To be successful, Limbrick will surely need to establish a clearer idea of his best side and most effective formation. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Sass-Davies endures a difficult afternoon
Having impressed on his first start in more than a month in midweek, popular defender Billy Sass-Davies endured a difficult time on Saturday. The 24-year-old made a glaring error in the lead-up to Eastleigh's equalising goal when he failed to deal with a hopeful ball forward, allowing Tyrese Shade in to score. Sass-Davies has struggled to deal with long balls at times in the past and made a similar mistake at York in November. There's a lot to like about the young defender and it's been difficult for him to establish any sort of rhythm given his limited opportunities this season, especially under Anthony Limbrick. Despite all his qualities, the former Crewe, Yeovil and Boreham Wood man looked crestfallen after his error and will have to do more if he's to stand any chance of keeping skipper Luke Waterfall out of the side. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Smith stranded in no man's land
It's been a challenging few weeks for Adam Smith. The experienced goalkeeper had been in fine form since being restored to the side by Lennie Lawrence in December and penned a new contract to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of next season. However, Smith made two mistakes in the defeat to Aldershot, a glaring error at Fylde last week and might have been a little disappointed after being beaten at his near post by York's Ollie Pearce. The 32-year-old is often lauded for his decisiveness but was left stranded in no man's land after racing out to try and close down Tyrese Shade ahead of Eastleigh's equaliser. Smith never looked like getting there and might have been better off remaining on his line, where he would have at least forced Shade to make a decision. It's been a difficult period for Smith, who is balancing the responsibility of being both the first choice in-between the sticks and the club's goalkeeping coach. To what extent Hull City loanee Owen Foster is providing genuine competition for the gloves, and to what extent the young goalkeeper is simply acting as cover, remains to be seen. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Miley and Sheron start together in midfield for the first time
Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron started alongside one another in midfield for the first time. With Sheron deputising at right-back of late and Miley in and out of the side since signing from Newcastle in January, the pair have had limited opportunities to link up in the engine room. However, the duo might well be the first choice partnership of many Pools fans, although both Nicky Featherstone and Jack Hunter will be keen to force their way into the side. At times, Pools have been a little one-dimensional in midfield this season but Sheron's ball-winning prowess and Miley's forward-thinking passing should dovetail well. Photo: Frank Reid