Eight things to look out for as Hartlepool United prepare for tough trip to Southend

3 . Veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone set to make 600th career appearance

Pools stalwart Nicky Featherstone is set to make his 600th career appearance in Essex. The majority of those games have been for Pools and Featherstone is the club's fourth highest appearance maker of all time. The 36-year-old has been part of one of the most turbulent decades in the club's history and has been written off, released and relegated but has proven himself one of his side's most consistent and reliable performers time and again. The metronomic midfielder was expected to play a bit part role this season after Pools undertook a complete overhaul of their engine room over the summer but Featherstone has retained his place in the side and has been an ever-present under Lawrence. Featherstone, who was an integral part of the team that won promotion in 2021, admitted he'd take time to consider his future at the end of the campaign. If this is to be his last season as a player, then he'd love to help Pools return to the Football League. Photo: Frank Reid