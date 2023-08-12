Dieseruvwe has had to be patient after missing Hartlepool’s opening game of the season at Barnet due to a suspension carried over from the end of last season.

But the striker, signed following his FC Halifax Town exit earlier this summer, has been handed a debut by Askey as Pools return to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Gateshead in their first home game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dieseruvwe partners Josh Umerah in Askey’s attack and is one of two changes from the defeat at the Hive last weekend as Askey also makes a change in defence.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe makes his Hartlepool United debut as John Askey's side host Gateshead at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

The Pools boss had shared his concern about his sides defensive struggles and has opted to hand Alex Lacey his first start since November with the centre-back having recovered from a shoulder injury.

Lacey replaces Edon Pruti who is not involved in Askey’s squad.

Chris Wreh drops to the bench in place of Dieseruvwe whilst Kieran Burton and Brody Paterson are named among the substitutes with Matt Dolan and Joe Grey missing out.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Seaman, Dodds, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Crawford, Mancini, Cooke, Dieseruvwe, Umerah