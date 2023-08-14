The striker was handed his first official start for Hartlepool following his summer move and rewarded manager John Askey with two goals as Pools earned a late win over Gateshead.

Dieseruvwe converted from inside the six-yard box when meeting Charlie Seaman’s cross from the right after just nine minutes before adding both his and Hartlepool’s second of the day in the 90th minute when sliding in to meet Callum Cooke’s near post cross.

It was a goal which sparked jubilant scenes at the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool got off the mark for the new season with Dieseruvwe keen to highlight the significance of that, as well as his own personal achievements in front of goal.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe had a debut to remember for Hartlepool United in their win over Gateshead. Picture by FRANK REID

"It wasn’t a bad debut, I’ll definitely take it,” said a smiling Dieseruvwe.

“Even though it’s early on I think the most important thing was to get the first win out of the way.

"I think they [the fans] can see that we’re really up for the season and we’re going to give everything that we can to be up there and challenging.”

The striker continued: “It was a mixture of emotions. In the first half we started well and got the goal and settled into the game, but Gateshead really grew into the game and started to get on the ball and frustrate us a little bit.

"But in the first 10 minutes of the second half you could see what we were trying to do, we were really trying to go for the jugular.

“Overall it was a great afternoon and I’m really happy with the two goals.

"It’s a great feeling in any game to get the winner, whether it’s the first minute or the last.

"When the boys get wide and put balls into the box that’s when I come alive. I relish balls into the box and I’ll throw myself at anything and try to get on the end of crosses, so it was nice to get on the end of two.