The new National League season is edging ever closer with Hartlepool United’s pre-season preparations heading into their final week.
John Askey’s side still have two friendlies to contest, both at the Suit Direct Stadium, following a week on the road.
And with 24 players on show across both games, we got a glimpse at Askey's squad for the season ahead:
1. Pete Jameson - 7
Brave save in the first half at Blyth to smother the ball in a one-v-one situation. Vocal in both outings and looks calm and composed. Didn’t have a lot to do in the second half at Redcar but did so with minimal fuss. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Joel Dixon - 7
Made a super double save in the second half at Blyth as well as some decent clearances from one or two loose passes back to him. Not a lot he could do with Redcar’s goal. Made a smart low save soon after. Solid account. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Dodds - 7
Played the second 45 at Blyth at full-back and showed his attacking capabilities when setting up an opportunity for Joe Grey. Was accomplished in the first half at Redcar as a third centre-back, again offering plenty in attack, to demonstrate his versatility. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
4. Dillon De Silva - 6
Only featured in the first half at Blyth before being released ahead of the trip to Redcar. Did well going forward, was busy and created one or two openings. A little wayward with his end product. Seemed more suited heading towards goal than defending his own goal. Photo: FRANK REID