Hartlepool United enjoyed back-to-back pre-season friendlies on the road ahead of the new National League season.

'Encouraging' - Hartlepool United's pre-season away double header photo gallery

The new National League season is edging ever closer with Hartlepool United’s pre-season preparations heading into their final week.
By Joe Ramage
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:43 BST

John Askey’s side still have two friendlies to contest, both at the Suit Direct Stadium, following a week on the road.

Pools returned from their pre-season training camp in Scotland to face National League North side Blyth Spartans before making the trip to Northern League side Redcar Athletic.

And with 24 players on show across both games, we got a glimpse at Askey's squad for the season ahead:

Brave save in the first half at Blyth to smother the ball in a one-v-one situation. Vocal in both outings and looks calm and composed. Didn’t have a lot to do in the second half at Redcar but did so with minimal fuss.

1. Pete Jameson - 7

Brave save in the first half at Blyth to smother the ball in a one-v-one situation. Vocal in both outings and looks calm and composed. Didn't have a lot to do in the second half at Redcar but did so with minimal fuss.

Made a super double save in the second half at Blyth as well as some decent clearances from one or two loose passes back to him. Not a lot he could do with Redcar’s goal. Made a smart low save soon after. Solid account. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Joel Dixon - 7

Made a super double save in the second half at Blyth as well as some decent clearances from one or two loose passes back to him. Not a lot he could do with Redcar's goal. Made a smart low save soon after. Solid account. Picture by FRANK REID

Played the second 45 at Blyth at full-back and showed his attacking capabilities when setting up an opportunity for Joe Grey. Was accomplished in the first half at Redcar as a third centre-back, again offering plenty in attack, to demonstrate his versatility. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Dan Dodds - 7

Played the second 45 at Blyth at full-back and showed his attacking capabilities when setting up an opportunity for Joe Grey. Was accomplished in the first half at Redcar as a third centre-back, again offering plenty in attack, to demonstrate his versatility. Picture by FRANK REID

Only featured in the first half at Blyth before being released ahead of the trip to Redcar. Did well going forward, was busy and created one or two openings. A little wayward with his end product. Seemed more suited heading towards goal than defending his own goal.

4. Dillon De Silva - 6

Only featured in the first half at Blyth before being released ahead of the trip to Redcar. Did well going forward, was busy and created one or two openings. A little wayward with his end product. Seemed more suited heading towards goal than defending his own goal.

