Ben Killip in action against Woking (photo: Frank Reid).

The match ended 1-1 as Pools were made to rue their missed chances after a Liam Noble penalty put them ahead just before half-time before a fine strike from substitute Paul Hodges drew the visitors level with 10-minutes to play.

When assessing his feelings following the full-time whistle, Killip said: “The overriding feeling is mainly disappointment but it’s probably a good point.

“They’re top of the league so we’ve drawn with top of the league but I know the way the game went we had a lot more chances than them and probably should have won the game.

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t win and really put a stamp on the league and make it four in a row but it’s a good point and five unbeaten.”

It was a fairly quiet evening for Killip, who could do little about Woking’s equalising effort.

The England C international was called into action a couple of times with some rudimentary saves while watching United fail to convert numerous chances at the other end.

“It’s hard as a goalkeeper when you don’t have much to do especially when the team are creating chances at the other end and they’re not going in,” he admitted.

“You end up getting frustrated because you know if we get the second goal the game was over because of how resolute we are at the back now.

“It was disappointing in the sense the their lad has whipped it top corner with his weaker foot.

“There’s not much you can do about it, it’s just a bit of magic that’s drawn them level.

“But we could have scored a fair few, I think JK [Jason Kennedy] has stopped one on the line late on from Gime [Toure] and there’s a few just dragged past the post so on another day we would have went home as five goal winners, but that’s football.