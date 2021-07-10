Every Dave Challinor signing at Hartlepool United ranked

2. Dimi Konstantopoulos

Technically not a signing as such as the Pools legend was brought in on non-contract terms in December 2019. Made just one appearance in the FA Trophy at Harrogate Town, becoming Pools’ oldest ever player at 41-years-old. But it was a match to forget for the Greek goalkeeper despite saving a penalty as he made two errors late on to see Pools exit the competition.

Photo: Mark Fletcher