Every Dave Challinor signing at Hartlepool United ranked

And with Pools’ summer recruitment drive still to gather steam, we’ve had a look back at every player the manager has brought into the club and ranked them based on the success and quality they brought to the club.
Here’s hoping some of Pools’ transfer business in the next month will prove to be as successful as some of these signings.
1. Lorne Bickley
A victim of poor timing and circumstances as he was brought in a week before the 2019-20 season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Didn’t even get to be part of a Hartlepool matchday squad.
2. Dimi Konstantopoulos
Technically not a signing as such as the Pools legend was brought in on non-contract terms in December 2019. Made just one appearance in the FA Trophy at Harrogate Town, becoming Pools’ oldest ever player at 41-years-old. But it was a match to forget for the Greek goalkeeper despite saving a penalty as he made two errors late on to see Pools exit the competition.
3. Mitch Beeney
A player who epitomised Pools’ desperate goalkeeping situation last season. Signed on a non-contract deal but never intended on staying long at the club. Not at all convincing between the sticks.
4. Josh MacDonald
Didn’t manage a minute of National League football for Pools during their 2020-21 promotion campaign but put in two solid displays in the FA Cup. Surprisingly still contracted although he has been transfer listed.
