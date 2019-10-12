Every Middlesbrough player's contract situation with SIX senior figures into their final year
While Middlesbrough are looking at new players to sign in the January transfer window, decisions will also have to be made regarding some of their senior figures.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 11:45 am
At least six Boro first teamers will see their deals expire at the end of this season, while there are also question marks about some players whose contract lengths weren’t disclosed in the summer. Scroll down and flick though our picture gallery to see every Boro player’s contract situation.