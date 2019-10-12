Middlesborough celebrate after scoring at Bristol City.

Every Middlesbrough player's contract situation with SIX senior figures into their final year

While Middlesbrough are looking at new players to sign in the January transfer window, decisions will also have to be made regarding some of their senior figures.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 11:45 am

At least six Boro first teamers will see their deals expire at the end of this season, while there are also question marks about some players whose contract lengths weren’t disclosed in the summer. Scroll down and flick though our picture gallery to see every Boro player’s contract situation.

1. Ryan Shotton

Contract expires: Summer 2020

2. George Friend

Contract expires: Summer 2020

3. Daniel Ayala

Contract expires: Summer 2020

4. Jonny Howson

Contract expires: Summer 2020

