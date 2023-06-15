News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United's Suit Direct Stadium has a capacity of 7,856.Hartlepool United's Suit Direct Stadium has a capacity of 7,856.
Hartlepool United's Suit Direct Stadium has a capacity of 7,856.

Every National League stadium ranked by capacity and how Hartlepool United's Suit Direct Stadium compares to Aldershot, Rochdale, Southend United, Kidderminster Harriers and Barnet - picture gallery

There are some pretty big grounds in the National League right now.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

Although the league has lost Meadow Lane and the Racecourse ground, there are still six clubs who have a ground capacity of 10,000 or more.

Next season the total capacity in the National League will be 168,057 with a league capacity average of 6,722.

But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds. Here we rank each stadium from smallest to biggest.

(The stats are provided via the footballgroundmap.com website.)

Let us know which are your favourite grounds to visit around the league and why via our social media channels.

2,000.

1. Meadowbank (Dorking Wanderers)

2,000. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

2,500

2. Court Place Farm (Oxford City)

2,500 Photo: Catherine Ivill

3,000.

3. The Silverlake Stadium (Eastleigh)

3,000. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3,200

4. Grosvenor Vale (Wealdstone)

3,200 Photo: Dan Mullan

