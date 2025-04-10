Here's everything Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick said ahead of Saturday's journey south.
1. On when Anthony Mancini might be back
"I've got to be honest, I'm really not sure. I couldn't commit to it - whether it's weeks, whether it's before the end of the season or not. It's a complicated one in terms of his injury and the way his body has reacted to playing. It's hard to know." Photo: Frank Reid
2. On Dan Dodds
"Dan Dodds is progressing well, he's been doing a little bit of running. I thought he was really unfortunate, it wasn't just like a normal hamstring injury where you're running and you pull your hamstring, he was stretching for the ball at Eastleigh and his foot went over the top of the ball. It was a bit of an awkward position. He's been doing some running over the last week, he'll do a little bit more this week. He could be back soon and we could see him by the end of the season." Photo: Frank Reid
3. On the play-offs
"We really are just focusing on the next game, I think it's so important that we do that. We'd be doing a disservice to everyone if we suddenly changed from that, from a professional and work point of view at the football club here and what we need to do. It's Dagenham away this week, it's another super tough game, a long trip, they'll be fighting for their lives down there. It's a really tough one; it's no good looking too far ahead, and it's no good looking too far behind at where we were and how far we've come. We want to go and win a fourth game in a row, we want to go down there and win the game." Photo: Frank Reid
4. On Dagenham and Redbridge
"Any time you play the teams who are down in the relegation places, it means it's going to be a tough game regardless. It could either be a really tense, tight, close affair or they might be really on the front foot with the home crowd behind them; the fans get behind them down there, I've seen a few games in the past. It's definitely a hard game for us to go down there. This is a tough time to be playing any of the teams who are down towards the bottom and fighting for their lives." Photo: Frank Reid
