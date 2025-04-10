3 . On the play-offs

"We really are just focusing on the next game, I think it's so important that we do that. We'd be doing a disservice to everyone if we suddenly changed from that, from a professional and work point of view at the football club here and what we need to do. It's Dagenham away this week, it's another super tough game, a long trip, they'll be fighting for their lives down there. It's a really tough one; it's no good looking too far ahead, and it's no good looking too far behind at where we were and how far we've come. We want to go and win a fourth game in a row, we want to go down there and win the game." Photo: Frank Reid