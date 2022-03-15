Former Manchester City boss Hughes replaced Derek Adams at Valley Parade last month for his first role in management since 2018.

Hughes’ appointment was seen as a coup for the League Two side and the Welshman earned his first victory as new boss in Saturday’s surprise win at league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Hughes has a wealth of experience in the dugout with the likes of City, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Southampton as well as being recognised for his talents on the field as a star of Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Graeme Lee is looking forward to Bradford City clash. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Lee has admitted he is excited to come up against one of the game's greats tonight.

“He’s a legend of the game. As a player he’s done it, and as a manager,” said Lee.

“So I'm looking forward to it. But I’m looking forward to Tuesday night so we can get this [draw with Leyton Orient] out the way quickly.”

And Lee believes he should have no problem in getting his Pools squad up for the visit of Bradford.

Luke Molyneux could return to the starting line-up after starting on the bench in the goalless draw against Leyton Orient. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools welcome Hughes’ Bantams to the Suit Direct Stadium looking to put a miserable goalless draw with Leyton Orient behind them.

Although Lee’s side extended an impressive run of form to just one defeat in 11 league games with that draw against the O’s, it was an afternoon to forget in reality with the Pools boss suggesting it was ‘not an enjoyable game to be a part of.’

Bradford, themselves, have been struggling of late with Saturday’s victory over Forest Green their first in six league games, but Lee insists he should not have to motivate his players for tonight’s clash.

“I shouldn’t have to get them up for it,” explained Lee.

“The lads will be up for it. You’ve got to be. You’re playing Bradford, a massive club and a local team for us at home. It will be bouncing and it’s a game where we need to be on it.

“They’ve just beaten the top of the league so it’s a hell of a result for them.

“We need to not perform like we did but look at the positives from Rotherham. They’re the type of performances we want at home.

“I can’t wait to get on there because I need to forget this.”

After such a sluggish performance Lee could be set to make changes to his starting line-up with this the second of three games for Pools in just six days before heading to Newport County on Friday.

And Lee already showed signs of rotation at the weekend when striker Luke Molyneux started on the bench for the goalless draw with Leyton Orient.

Having sat out the majority of that game, Molyneux could well make his return to the Pools attack this evening after they lacked any real potency against the O’s.

And there could be changes elsewhere in the starting line-up with the likes of Gavan Holohan, Isaac Fletcher and Marcus Carver all pushing for starts under Lee.

“You’re always thinking about selection,” said Lee.

“I’ll have a watch of Bradford and all of their play and go through what they do and assess our lads to make sure we’re ready to go again.”

