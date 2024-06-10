Everything we know about Hartlepool United's first two summer signings:

1. Both new recruits have links to the local area
Sarll stressed that he was keen to recruit a core of players with ties to the North East, and both of his first two summer signings have connections to the area. Charman was born in Durham and has spent the last two years travelling from the North West, where he was based with AFC Fylde, to visit his friends and family, including his young daughter. Both Charman and Hunter came through the ranks at Newcastle and have had several spells at North East sides, with Charman excelling at local rivals Darlington while Hunter has had two stints at Gateshead and another at Blyth Spartans. Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club
2. Both were offered new deals at their previous clubs
Hunter was offered terms at Halifax, where he was a regular last season, while Charman was offered a new deal at Fylde, despite an injury-hit campaign in the North West. Sarll also suggested Pools had beaten a number of interested parties to Hunter's signature. That must be a positive sign for Pools fans. Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club
3. The pair are in the prime of their careers
Both men are 26 and as such should be in, or approaching, the prime of their careers. With Pools expected to have a relatively small squad and Sarll renowned for demanding a lot out of his players, that could prove important. Photo: Steve McLellan
4. The new recruits fit Sarll's profile
Sarll outlined a number of key characteristics he was looking for in new recruits, and Charman and Hunter certainly seem to fit the profile of player he's looking to sign this summer. As well as both being local, the pair are regarded as energetic and determined and should suit Sarll's robust brand of football. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.