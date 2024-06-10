Everything we know about Hartlepool United's first two summer signings:

1 . Both new recruits have links to the local area

Sarll stressed that he was keen to recruit a core of players with ties to the North East, and both of his first two summer signings have connections to the area. Charman was born in Durham and has spent the last two years travelling from the North West, where he was based with AFC Fylde, to visit his friends and family, including his young daughter. Both Charman and Hunter came through the ranks at Newcastle and have had several spells at North East sides, with Charman excelling at local rivals Darlington while Hunter has had two stints at Gateshead and another at Blyth Spartans. Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club