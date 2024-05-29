Everything we learned from new Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll's summer update:
1. The first two weeks of pre-season can be "make or break"
Much like previous boss Kevin Phillips, Sarll is looking to ensure his new side are much fitter next season. Pools were not one of the National League's more robust or athletic teams last term and won just two midweek matches all campaign. Sarll places particular emphasis on the first fortnight, when he wants his players to be at an "optimal" point. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Sarll and assistant Carl Dickinson are planning on putting the players through their paces
The new boss is looking to maximise the "fantastic" training facility at Maiden Castle. Sarll focuses on the fitness and strength and conditioning suites, which are set to play a big part, especially given Dickinson's background as a strength and conditioning coach. The former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss demands a "productive, tough and character building" start to the pre-season programme, which he hopes will lay the foundations for a disciplined and professional campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
3. No need to panic when it comes to recruitment
Despite some sides making a number of early moves in the summer transfer window, with last season's runners-up Barnet announcing their eighth signing on Tuesday, Sarll insists there is no need to panic. He points to the fact that Pools have an unusually long summer break. Photo: Frank Reid
4. "Now we must be patient to ensure we get the right players"
Sarll is determined not to rush into making any signings this summer, and wants to bide his time to secure players who "can add real value and improve the squad". The new boss stresses the importance of recruiting players who fit his style and approach. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.