Everything you need to know about Hartlepool United's FA Trophy fourth round draw including time and prize money
John Askey’s side came from behind to secure a 5-1 win over the Northern Premier League West outfit with goals from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (2), Nicky Featherstone, Callum Cooke and Louis Stephenson after Josh Quarless had given the home side an early lead.
It means Pools will now take their spot in the fourth round of the competition. And here is everything you need to know about the draw.
When is the draw for the fourth round of the FA Trophy?
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Trophy will take place later today on Monday, December 11 at 3.15pm.
Can I see the draw live?
The draw can be heard live on talkSPORT 2 from 3.15pm.
talkSPORT is available on 1089/1053AM, on digital radio, on mobile, through the talkSPORT app, via your TV, and online at talkSPORT.com.
talkSPORT 2 is available on digital radio, on mobile, through the talkSPORT app and online at talkSPORT.com.
Is the draw regionalised?
The third round draw was regionalised but details have not yet been confirmed as to whether round four will continue to be so. Based on recent years of the competition the fourth round draw will not be regionalised.
What ball number are Hartlepool?
32 teams will enter the fourth round draw and Hartlepool are ball number 10.
How much money did Hartlepool bank from their third round win and what’s up for grabs in round four?
Victory over City of Liverpool ensured Pools also took the £4,500 on offer. Should Hartlepool progress into round five they will bank another £5,250 whereas if they are to lose in round four they will still receive £1,500.
When is round four of the FA Trophy?
The fourth round of the FA Trophy is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024.
Will I be able to watch Hartlepool’s fourth round tie?
As per the FA guidelines, unless determined otherwise, a club participating in a match in any round of the competition up to and including the sixth round may offer a live stream of that match online subject to a number of conditions.