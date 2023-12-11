Hartlepool United successfully negotiated their first step on the road to Wembley with victory over City of Liverpool in the FA Trophy third round.

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Trophy will take place on Monday. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

John Askey’s side came from behind to secure a 5-1 win over the Northern Premier League West outfit with goals from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (2), Nicky Featherstone, Callum Cooke and Louis Stephenson after Josh Quarless had given the home side an early lead.

It means Pools will now take their spot in the fourth round of the competition. And here is everything you need to know about the draw.

When is the draw for the fourth round of the FA Trophy?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Trophy will take place later today on Monday, December 11 at 3.15pm.

Can I see the draw live?

The draw can be heard live on talkSPORT 2 from 3.15pm.

talkSPORT is available on 1089/1053AM, on digital radio, on mobile, through the talkSPORT app, via your TV, and online at talkSPORT.com.

talkSPORT 2 is available on digital radio, on mobile, through the talkSPORT app and online at talkSPORT.com.

Is the draw regionalised?

The third round draw was regionalised but details have not yet been confirmed as to whether round four will continue to be so. Based on recent years of the competition the fourth round draw will not be regionalised.

What ball number are Hartlepool?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32 teams will enter the fourth round draw and Hartlepool are ball number 10.

How much money did Hartlepool bank from their third round win and what’s up for grabs in round four?

Victory over City of Liverpool ensured Pools also took the £4,500 on offer. Should Hartlepool progress into round five they will bank another £5,250 whereas if they are to lose in round four they will still receive £1,500.

When is round four of the FA Trophy?

The fourth round of the FA Trophy is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Will I be able to watch Hartlepool’s fourth round tie?