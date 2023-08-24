News you can trust since 1877
Everything you need to know about Hartlepool United's National League fixture with AFC Fylde

Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend looking to make it four straight wins in the league.
By Joe Ramage
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

John Askey’s side will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent home record after back-to-back successes over Gateshead and Maidenhead United.

Hartlepool host the National League North champions on Saturday before making the trip to Chesterfield on Bank Holiday Monday.

But here, we run through everything supporters need to know ahead of Hartlepool’s return to home soil against Fylde.

Hartlepool United host AFC Fylde at Victoria Park. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Hartlepool United host AFC Fylde at Victoria Park. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
When is Hartlepool United v AFC Fylde?

Hartlepool host AFC Fylde in the National League at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday, August 26 with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Is Hartlepool United v AFC Fylde on TV?

Yes, Hartlepool’s National League fixture with Fylde is being aired on live television.

The game will broadcast on TNT Sports 1, channel 410 for subscribed Sky customers, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Will the game be streamed elsewhere?

Currently, Hartlepool’s National League fixture with Fylde is not scheduled to be streamed via the National League TV service.

Radio coverage will be available via BBC Radio Tees on 95fm, DAB Digital and Freeview 722 as well as online via the BBC football website.

Hartlepool’s fixture at Chesterfield on Monday, August 28 is, however, scheduled for streaming via the league’s TV service. Individual match passes are available to purchase at £9.50 on the National League’s website HERE!

Is there any team news?

Hartlepool are set to be without Josh Umerah as he completes his three-match ban for a red card picked up in the win over Gateshead.

Hartlepool boss Askey will be hoping Emmanuel Dieseruvwe is fit to feature after being brought off in the win over Southend following a blow to the head.

Kieran Wallace completed his first appearance for the club from the bench and could be available to make his home debut while Oliver Finney also nears a return.

The Coasters will be without defender Pierce Bird after he was sent off in the defeat at Wealdstone.

What are the latest odds?

Hartlepool United: 11/10

AFC Fylde: 2/1

Draw: 12/5

All odds are accurate at the time of writing courtesy of SkyBet. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are available to purchase online HERE and are priced from £20 with the club’s ticket office open from 10am-4pm Monday-Friday and Saturday from 10am-kick off.

