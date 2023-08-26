News you can trust since 1877
Ex-Blackburn Rovers man makes Gateshead move after Hartlepool United trial

Joe Grayson has completed a move to Gateshead after featuring on trial with Hartlepool United earlier this summer.
By Joe Ramage
Published 26th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Former Blackburn Rovers and Barrow man Grayson spent a short period on trial with John Askey’s side in pre-season but has now joined Hartlepool’s National League rivals Gateshead until the end of the season.

Grayson, 24, competed for 90 minutes in Hartlepool’s goalless draw with Blyth Spartans in pre-season before missing out the remainder of Pools’ schedule after, it’s understood, he was subject of an offer elsewhere.

A move for Grayson, who can play either in defence or midfield, seemingly did not materialise, however, which left some suggesting whether or not Askey would look to reignite his interest in the player.

Joe Grayson featured on trial for Hartlepool United in pre-season against Blyth Spartans before completing a move to Gateshead. Picture by FRANK REIDJoe Grayson featured on trial for Hartlepool United in pre-season against Blyth Spartans before completing a move to Gateshead. Picture by FRANK REID
But Grayson, the son of former Leeds United and Sunderland boss Simon, has now ended any potential further speculation over his future after agreeing a deal at the Gateshead International Stadium, citing the style of play from Mike Williamson’s side as a key factor in his decision.

"It’s been a long time coming trying to get the deal done," said Grayson.

"I feel like I’ve settled in well, it’s a really good group.

“I spoke to the manager, Busted [Ian Watson] and Rob [Elliot] at different times, I got a really good feeling after speaking with all three of them. I’m just delighted to be here with good people to learn from and go forward.

“I think the style of play, as well as the manager and coaching staff, was a big draw to come here. One of the main reasons I came here was to play in a system that suits me the most.”

