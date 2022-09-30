Josh Umerah starts on the bench for Hartlepool United at Mansfield Town. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Keith Curle brings his side to the One Call Stadium as Pools search for their first league win of the season.

But the headline news is that interim boss Curle has left out leading scorer Umerah who starts on the bench.

Midfielder Tom Crawford returns to the side following his suspension which kept him out of the goalless draw with Gillingham while Mikael Ndjoli starts up front in place of Umerah with Wes McDonald alongside.

Rollin Menayese replaces Mouhamed Niang in defence after Niang was forced off with a head injury against Gillingham. Menayese forms part of a back five for Curle with Reghan Tumilty continuing in place of the injured Jamie Sterry.

Sterry has been dealing with a back injury since the Papa Johns Trophy draw with Morecambe.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Menayese, Murray, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Sylla, Shelton, Crawford, McDonald, Ndjoli