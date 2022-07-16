Umerah signed a two-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium this week after completing his move from the National League for an undisclosed fee and leads the line as Paul Hartley’s side host the League One Imps in their latest pre-season fixture.

Umerah, who scored 17 times for Wealdstone last season, starts in place of Marcus Carver who misses out through injury.

Carver revealed via social media he had picked up an injury, although it is unknown how severe that injury is at this stage.

Josh Umerah starts for Hartlepool United against Lincoln City after completing his move from Wealdstone. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Carver has started each of Pools’ last two pre-season games against Billingham Synthonia and Marske United – scoring twice against the Synners a week ago.

Meanwhile, Mouhamed Niang is fit enough to start despite being taken off with an ankle injury in the win over Marske United.