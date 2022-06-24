Ex-Dunfermline Athletic and Kilmarnock defender reacts after Hartlepool United move

The 28-year-old joins Pools after recently leaving Kilmarnock, he will be part of the squad heading to Portugal.

Murray said: “After speaking with the manager there was only one destination for me. I see myself as a leader and I am excited to meet all the boys and get started.”

Boss Paul Hartley added: “He’s got real leadership qualities. He’s been a part of a title winning team and he is hungry for more success. We’re excited to work with him over this busy period.”

Hartlepool United manager Paul Hartley.

The defender has previously played for Arbroath, Clyde, Stenhousemuir, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline Athletic and Kilmarnock.