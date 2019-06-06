Ex-Hartlepool striker Scott Fenwick discusses his love of Pools, his time in Malta and search for a new club in the North East

Former Hartlepool United striker Scott Fenwick believes that he has improved as a player since his time at Victoria Park.

The Geordie frontman is back in the North East and is on the lookout for a new club after a successful stint with National League South club Chelmsford City.

Since his time at the Vic, Fenwick has played for the likes of York City, Darlington and Maltese club Naxxar Lions.

He joined Chelmsford in March 2018 and quickly created history by becoming the first player to score back-to-back hat-tricks of penalties against Whitehawk and East Thurrock.

Now he’s returned to the North East and insisted his next club will be getting a better player than the one at Paul Murray’s Pools.

“I have had an unbelievable experience over the last five years – it is exactly what I wanted to do when I joined Hartlepool,” he told The Mail.

“I’ve sampled living away, living abroad, playing in a different culture and under different managers.

“Playing in Malta was a real experience and I’d probably still be there if the off-field situation hadn’t hampered the on-field stuff.

“I was scoring goals, we were in the Europa League places and everything was perfect.

“Then the chairman pulled the money, we weren’t getting paid and I couldn’t live out there with no money.

“But you learn from all of the experiences and take something out of all of them.”

Fenwick revealed the debt of gratitude to Pools after they gave him his first chance in the Football League back in 2014.

“I thought I was joining Sheffield United, but then Pools came in and I loved every minute of being there,” said Fenwick.

“I still have friends at the club and I still look out for their results because the club means a lot to me.”

Fenwick has interest from a number of the region’s non-league clubs and held talks with former Gateshead manager Ben Clark in the latter part of last season.

“You want to play at a high level for as long as possible,” he explained.

“Staying full-time is important. We will see what happens, but I have interest and it’s a case of seeing what comes from it.”