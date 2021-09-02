Ex-Hartlepool United ace Josh Hawkes could face former club after joining Tranmere Rovers on loan from Sunderland

The deal has only just been confirmed by Tranmere, two days after the 11pm transfer window closed on Tuesday evening.

It follows FA and EFL approval while Tranmere awaited confirmation from the FA and league bosses that all the necessary paperwork had been completed in time.

A Tranmere statement read: “Tranmere Rovers are pleased to announce the signing of Sunderland midfielder Josh Hawkes on loan until the end of the season, following FA and EFL approval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland midfielder Josh Hawkes has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan.

“The deal was completed late on Tuesday night but we were awaiting confirmation from both parties, which has now been received.

“Hawkes is a 22-year-old winger/attacking midfielder who can play centrally or in a wide role. He impressed in Sunderland’s U23 side last season, with 13 goals in 19 starts.”

Hawkes scored his first senior goal for the Black Cats during a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Port Vale.

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon said “The only area of the squad where I felt we were still light was on the left side, and we all know that Tranmere fans like a pacy winger.

"I’m really pleased that Sunderland have allowed Josh to come and get some first team experience with us.”

Hawkes, a former Hartlepool United midfielder, could face his former club on Saturday when Pools face Tranmere in League Two.

Meanwhile, Sunderland, who sit top of League One, don’t have a game this weekend after their trip to Sheffield Wednesday was postponed due to international call-ups.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.