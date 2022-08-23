Ex-Hartlepool United and Barnsley striker set for spell on the sideline Mansfield Town boss confirms
Ex-Hartlepool United striker Rhys Oates is set for a spell on the sidelines Nigel Clough has confirmed.
Mansfield Town boss Clough has revealed Oates will be out of action ‘for a few months’ after sustaining a chest injury.
Oates is believed to have ruptured a pectoral muscle during the win over AFC Wimbledon.
The 27-year-old scored from the penalty spot to open his account for the season as the Stags cruised to a 5-2 win over the recently relegated side.
Oates moved to Mansfield last summer despite playing a pivotal role in Pools’ promotion back to the Football League during the 2020/21 campaign.
Oates scored 18 times for Pools, including three during their play-off run, as they were promoted back to League Two.
The former Barnsley striker scored 12 times for the Stags last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion in the play-off final.
Clough’s side are currently eighth in the League Two table having taken nine points form their opening five games.