Speculation surrounding Molyneux’s future rumbled on for several months at the Suit Direct Stadium before the 24-year-old confirmed he would be leaving Pools.
Molyneux will, however, be remaining in League Two next season after landing at recently relegated Doncaster despite the former Sunderland striker suggesting there was interest in his services from League One and the Championship.
"I was linked with a lot of teams in League One and the Championship, so I wanted to explore that first,” Molyneux told Doncaster Free Press.
"Literally about a week, maybe even two, before I came to Doncaster there was a lot of talks with MK Dons and a lot of talks with Bristol Rovers.
"They were two clubs I was really looking at and seeing what could happen, but things didn’t work out. Both teams, especially MK Dons, said they wanted to look at the loan market first.
"I said ‘I can’t wait around’. I wanted to get back in for pre-season, so that one broke down. Bristol wanted to sign someone else and that obviously fell through.”
Molyneux scooped Pools’ player of the year award last season after scoring 12 goals in 55 appearances across all competitions.
But the 24-year-old believed he was ready for a new challenge after turning down the opportunity to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium beyond the summer with Molyneux instead choosing Gary McSheffrey’s side.
"There was quite a lot of teams in League Two that were interested, but Doncaster was the standout one for me.”