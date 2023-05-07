Challinor’s Stockport County have a final day shot at securing automatic promotion to League One should they beat relegated Hartlepool and Northampton Town fail to win at Tranmere Rovers.

It means Challinor will have no place for sentiment when he welcomes his former side to Edgeley Park as they play out what will be their final fixture in the Football League ahead of a return to non-league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challinor helped guide Pools back to the Football League in 2021 before leaving the club just three months into their return to League Two despite the club sitting just outside the play-off places after a third of the season.

Challinor would drop back down to the National League to take over at Stockport where he would again clinch promotion back to the Football League and he has been able to go from strength-to-strength, with the Hatters still in automatic promotion contention in just their first season back at this level.

But despite the success he is achieving with County, Challinor has acknowledged the disappointment and the hurt being felt around the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of his reunion with his former side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course it is [a club that means a lot to me] because I know, first hand, the work that went into getting the club into the Football League,” said Challinor.

"There aren’t many people left, certainly staff-wise and players-wise, from when I was there, but Sweens [Antony Sweeney] is and he’s someone I speak to every week, probably every other day, and he’ll be hurting more than anybody.”

Dave Challinor shared his thoughts on Hartlepool United's relegation from the Football League. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Challinor was referenced by Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh in a recent club interview whereby the Pools owner suggested Challinor ‘was never going to stay’ following their promotion back to the Football League and that he had been seeking a move to the likes of Tranmere and Wrexham behind Singh’s back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Challinor insists he will not be embroiled in a debate with Singh – instead offering his sympathies to supporters.

"I continue to say the fact I’m not going to be embroiled in a muck-throwing match. I’m at Stockport County now and I’m really happy at Stockport County,” he said.

Dave Challinor's Stockport County secured a 5-0 win over Hartlepool United in December on his return to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said when we played them back in December I didn’t want to see Hartlepool relegated but unfortunately that’s happened. Whether for some of them it doesn’t happen on the last day in terms of coming to us or not, it makes no difference. The club will be hurting from it, the supporters will be hurting from it.

"I know how much that football club means to the town there and hopefully there are good times ahead for them.

"For it to be two years ago since promotion and for it to be in the situation they are now is really disappointing.

"But I’ve got to focus on what we’re doing unequivocally of what happens elsewhere. There’ll be no regrets from us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got to make sure in terms of our fate we control what we can and that will be trying to get three points.”