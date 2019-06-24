Ex-Hartlepool United captain Carl Magnay to complete Spennymoor switch
Carl Magnay is yet to agree a deal at Hartlepool United as his four year spell at the club looks set to come to an end.
The defender will turn down the chance to play another season at Pools in favour of a move to National League North play-off runners-up Spennymoor Town.
It’s been over a month since Pools published their retained list for the 2019-20 season where eight players, including Magnay, were named as being in discussions with the club regarding extended deals at the Super 6 Stadium.
Myles Anderson, Ryan Donaldson, Nicky Featherstone, Gavan Holohan, Liam Noble and Luke Williams all agreed new contracts.
Goalkeeper Scott Loach opted to leave Pools after two seasons and move down south to National League rivals Barnet. This left Magnay as Pools’ only player from the 2018-20 season whose future was still up in the air.
With Hartlepool returning for pre-season this week, the situation looks to be nearing a resolution albeit not necessarily one some Poolies would have been hoping for regarding their former captain.
Magnay has made over 100 appearances for Pools since joining from Grimsby Town in 2015.
The 30-year-old – who missed the entire second half of the season due to a knee injury – looks set to make the switch to the National League North and part-time football as part of an ambitious Moors side.
Spennymoor came within inches of being promoted to the top tier of non-league football at the end of the 2018-19 season.
Former Hartlepool midfielder Jason Ainsley’s side lost the play-off final to Chorley on penalties back in May but will be eyeing promotion once again this coming season.