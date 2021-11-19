Ex-Hartlepool United coach Clint Hill teams up with Dave Challinor at Stockport County

It was announced on Thursday that first team coach Hill had departed Pools and less than 24-hours later, he was unveiled at Stockport.

He will be Challinor’s assistant manager at Stockport.

A Stockport statement read: “Having worked well with Dave Challinor during his brief spell at Hartlepool, Hill now makes the move to Edgeley Park to link up with him again, and will join the existing coaching set-up alongside First-Team Coach Dave Conlon and Goalkeeping Coach Shwan Jalal in supporting the County boss.”

Clint Hill.

Speaking after leaving Pools, Hill said: "’I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my short time at Hartlepool United working with a great set of lads and staff, and also getting to experience the famous atmosphere at the Vic.

"I wish everybody connected to the club every success this season and for the future.’’

Sweeney added: “Clint has been nothing but brilliant since he came into the club.

"He obviously joined us at an unusual time following the sudden departure of Joe Parkinson but he’s been really good to me and the whole squad.

"He has been a great help since I took interim charge and we wish him all the best going forward.”

