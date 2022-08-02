Hull was one of five loan signings by ex-manager Graeme Lee in January as Pools retained their League Two status.

Hull, 20, made seven appearances in total for Pools during his spell at the Suit Direct Stadium, five of them as a starter, as Lee had to juggle his squad owing to several injuries in the final weeks of the campaign.

But despite a poor run of form by Pools to close the season, Hull offered up some encouraging signs to demonstrate why those at Rotherham remain high on the young defender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Hull spent the second half of last season on loan with Hartlepool United from Rotherham United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

And now Hull has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the New York Stadium, admitting his spell with Pools helped him mature as a player.

“I’m buzzing [to sign a new deal],” Hull said in a club interview.

“It’s a great club to be at. It’s been a great club for me for all the years that I’ve been here and hopefully I can now just keep on going from strength to strength and developing as I have been doing.

“I take last year as a positive year. I got a lot of development at Guiseley, playing men’s football, and then moving to Hartlepool.

“I had to move up there for five months and it really helped me mature, fitting in with new people and a new group. So it’s all just good experiences and hopefully it will stand me in good stead for the future.”

Despite his loan spell at the Suit Direct Stadium, Hull found his allegiances tested when Pools played host to the Millers in a dramatic semi-final in the EFL Trophy in March.

Hull was cup-tied having featured for Paul Warne’s side earlier in the competition, scoring against both Doncaster Rovers and Manchester City Under-21s.

“I’d grown really fond of the Hartlepool boys, but obviously my loyalties lie with Rotherham,” said Hull.

“I remember there being a penalty shootout and I remember being stood in the middle but obviously I wanted Rotherham to go through because I’d played a part in it myself.

“I was at the final as well and that was a dream come true to go up the Wembley stairs with the lads.”

The defender served a two-year scholarship with the Millers before signing his first professional contract in August 2020, enjoying loans with the likes of Matlock Town and Guiseley in non-league, before making the step up to the EFL with Pools.

And Hull could be set for another year away from South Yorkshire with the club keen to continue his development before the Championship side considers him as part of their first team plans.

“This year I think I’m probably going to be looking at a loan at the start of the season,” said Hull.

"I obviously want to play for this club as early as possible but I need to be ready for that step up as well.