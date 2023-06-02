News you can trust since 1877
Ex-Hartlepool United loanee and Leeds United youngster released by Barnsley

Clarke Oduor has been released by Barnsley following the conclusion to their League One season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:54 BST

The Tykes suffered play-off final heartbreak when losing out to Sheffield Wednesday with what was pretty much the final action of extra-time at Wembley Stadium as Josh Windass’ header consigned Michael Duff’s side to another year in League One.

Oduor was missing from the Barnsley squad having spent the first half of the 2022-23 season on loan with Hartlepool United.

The 23-year-old joined on loan on transfer deadline day last summer and made his debut in the 1-1 draw with Colchester United in September and would go on to make 14 appearances for the club – seven as a starter.

The former Leeds United youngster struggled to cement a spot in either Paul Hartley or Keith Curle’s side, however, before being sent back to Oakwell in January having not started a league game for Pools since October’s win over Grimsby Town.

Oduor scored once and assisted three times for Hartlepool in all competitions before his loan was cut short.

Despite his return to Barnsley, Oduor did not feature in any of Duff's squads in the second half of the season with his time in South Yorkshire now at an end after the club confirmed his release.

Oduor will be remembered at Barnsley for scoring a stoppage time winner against Brentford back in 2020 – a goal which ensured the Tykes’ Championship safety.

Clarke Oduor has been released by Barnsley having spent the first half of the 2022-23 season on loan with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)Clarke Oduor has been released by Barnsley having spent the first half of the 2022-23 season on loan with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)
Read More
Pools confirm pre-season schedule

Speaking on Oduor ahead of his loan exit from Hartlepool, former boss Keith Curle spoke of his potential ahead of his next career move.

“I think Clarke would probably agree he came to the football club to get game understanding,” Curle told The Mail in December.

"He plays the game a lot in the middle of the pitch and technically he’s got good ball mastery, he can service the ball very, very well, but it’s having an impact on the game as well.

Clarke Oduor's final league start in a Hartlepool United shirt came against Grimsby Town in October. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)Clarke Oduor's final league start in a Hartlepool United shirt came against Grimsby Town in October. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
“So I said to Clarke, your next move, when you come off the pitch ask yourself ‘have I impacted the game in a positive way in the final third’ because the kid can be scary when he faces you up.”

