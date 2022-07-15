Morris spent the second half of the season on loan at the Suit Direct Stadium and impressed when featuring during what was an injury hit spell.

Morris featured 11 times for Pools after completing a loan switch from Burton Albion on transfer deadline day in January.

The Hartlepool native made his debut for the club in the FA Cup fourth round tie at Crystal Palace and made an encouraging start to his time at the Suit Direct Stadium before suffering an ankle injury in the draw with Sutton United in February.

Bryn Morris made his Hartlepool United debut against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round tie at Selhurst Park. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

From there, Morris struggled to regain his full fitness over a stop-start end to the campaign.

Despite that however, a deal was in place for Pools to convert Morris’ loan agreement into a permanent deal, with a two-year contract in place should the club take up the option.

But after the dismissal of former boss Graeme Lee, and the arrival of new manager Paul Hartley, Pools appear to be moving in a different direction than the Brewers midfielder.

When asked about a deal for Morris earlier this month, Hartley told The Mail: “At this moment in time it’s not something that’s at the top of my list.

“I’ve got other targets. Bryn was a player that was in the building before I came in. I’ve got to bring my own type of player in who I want to bring in.”

And now, reports elsewhere suggest League Two newcomers Grimsby are monitoring the situation.

Morris is familiar with Mariners boss Paul Hurst after the pair spent time together at Shrewsbury Town with BBC Radio Humberside's Matt Dean reporting Hurst is interested in reuniting with the midfielder.

Morris has one year remaining on his contract at the Pirelli Stadium after joining on a free transfer at the end of his Portsmouth contract 12 months ago.

Should Morris head to Blundell Park, he will link up with another ex-Pools midfielder in Gavan Holohan.