Ex-Hartlepool United midfielder placed in temporary charge of struggling National League club

Beech, the director of football at Fylde, takes over managerial duties on a temporary basis after the Coasters made the decision to part ways with Murray with the club sitting bottom of the National League table.

Fylde have won just two of their 15 league games so far this season and find themselves five points from safety following the opening third of the campaign.

Murray’s team were swept aside by Pools back in August as two goals from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe helped secure a 3-1 win for John Askey’s side in front of the TNT Sports cameras.

Ex-Hartlepool United midfielder Chris Beech has been placed in temporary charge of AFC Fylde. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"Following the recent run of results, the board of directors have today decided to relieve head coach Adam Murray of his duties with immediate effect,” a recent club statement read.

“The board would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Adam for achieving last year’s promotion to the National League and wish him all the best for the future.

“The club will now begin an immediate search for a new head coach, but in the meantime, director of football Chris Beech will take over the running of the team.”

Beech made over 100 appearances for Hartlepool during a two-and-a-half-year spell, scoring 26 goals.

The 49-year-old moved to Huddersfield Town before ending his playing career with Rochdale and moving into coaching.