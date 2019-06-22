Ex-Hartlepool United pair Scott Fenwick and Paul Stephenson join Lee Clark at Blyth Spartans
National League North outfit Blyth Spartans confirmed the arrivals former Hartlepool United men Scott Fenwick and Paul Stephenson this week.
Former Newcastle United midfielder Lee Clark was confirmed as Blyth’s new manager at the start of June as part of a summer overhaul at Croft Park.
Spartans lost their former manager Alun Armstrong as well as several players to National League North rivals Darlington following the end of the 2018-19 season.
But Clark’s rebuild job has gathered some momentum this week with the arrivals of two ex-Hartlepool favourites in Fenwick and Stephenson.
Gateshead born Fenwick scored 12 goals in 49 appearances for Pools between 2014 and 2016 and was keen on a return to the north east following his release from National League South side Chelmsford City.
The striker netted 20 times in 50 matches for the Clarets and made history when he scored back to back hat-tricks in the sixth tier in April 2018 with all six goals remarkably coming from the penalty spot.
Stephenson made over 150 appearances as a midfielder for Hartlepool around the turn of the century and was named as the club’s 1999-2000 player of the season.
The former Newcastle man remained at Pools as a coach following his retirement as a player in 2003 and later went on to manage the club on a caretaker basis during the 2005-06 season.
Despite going unbeaten in his first five games in charge as manager, Stephenson couldn’t save Pools from relegation as they dropped down to League Two.
The 51-year-old coach has now joined Blyth as Clark’s assistant ahead of the new season.