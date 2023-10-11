Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clarke completed a move to the Southern Premier League Central side ahead of the Poppies’ FA Cup third qualifying round tie with Hitchin Town late last month.

The experienced striker has been without a club since leaving Hartlepool at the end of last season.

Clarke made just three appearances for Pools after agreeing a short-term deal under previous manager Keith Curle before he was loaned out to non-league side Rushall Olympic following John Askey’s appointment.

Former Hartlepool United striker Leon Clarke recently joined Southern Premier League side Kettering Town. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

And the striker has continued in non-league after joining Kettering with boss Andy Leese revealing he is a player he had been coveting for some time.

“I am delighted to get Leon on board, he is someone I have been chasing for quite a while,” said Leese.

"He is vastly experienced at higher levels and it is an area of our game I think we need to strengthen, giving us a different dimension to our game and I feel he can provide that for us.

"He is in good shape and hungry to play, which is something that is really important for me. I feel he will be a valuable asset to the squad.”

Clarke has started back-to-back games for the Poppies who travel to National League leaders Chesterfield in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup this weekend.