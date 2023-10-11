Ex-Hartlepool United, Sheffield United and Coventry City striker's new club
Clarke completed a move to the Southern Premier League Central side ahead of the Poppies’ FA Cup third qualifying round tie with Hitchin Town late last month.
The experienced striker has been without a club since leaving Hartlepool at the end of last season.
Clarke made just three appearances for Pools after agreeing a short-term deal under previous manager Keith Curle before he was loaned out to non-league side Rushall Olympic following John Askey’s appointment.
And the striker has continued in non-league after joining Kettering with boss Andy Leese revealing he is a player he had been coveting for some time.
“I am delighted to get Leon on board, he is someone I have been chasing for quite a while,” said Leese.
"He is vastly experienced at higher levels and it is an area of our game I think we need to strengthen, giving us a different dimension to our game and I feel he can provide that for us.
"He is in good shape and hungry to play, which is something that is really important for me. I feel he will be a valuable asset to the squad.”
Clarke has started back-to-back games for the Poppies who travel to National League leaders Chesterfield in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup this weekend.
Meanwhile, Hartlepool begin their FA Cup campaign with a home tie against Chester at the Suit Direct Stadium.