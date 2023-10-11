News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

Ex-Hartlepool United, Sheffield United and Coventry City striker's new club

Former Hartlepool United striker Leon Clarke has a new club after the 38-year-old recently joined Kettering Town.
By Joe Ramage
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Clarke completed a move to the Southern Premier League Central side ahead of the Poppies’ FA Cup third qualifying round tie with Hitchin Town late last month.

The experienced striker has been without a club since leaving Hartlepool at the end of last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clarke made just three appearances for Pools after agreeing a short-term deal under previous manager Keith Curle before he was loaned out to non-league side Rushall Olympic following John Askey’s appointment.

Former Hartlepool United striker Leon Clarke recently joined Southern Premier League side Kettering Town. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)Former Hartlepool United striker Leon Clarke recently joined Southern Premier League side Kettering Town. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)
Former Hartlepool United striker Leon Clarke recently joined Southern Premier League side Kettering Town. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)
Most Popular

And the striker has continued in non-league after joining Kettering with boss Andy Leese revealing he is a player he had been coveting for some time.

“I am delighted to get Leon on board, he is someone I have been chasing for quite a while,” said Leese.

"He is vastly experienced at higher levels and it is an area of our game I think we need to strengthen, giving us a different dimension to our game and I feel he can provide that for us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He is in good shape and hungry to play, which is something that is really important for me. I feel he will be a valuable asset to the squad.”

Clarke has started back-to-back games for the Poppies who travel to National League leaders Chesterfield in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Meanwhile, Hartlepool begin their FA Cup campaign with a home tie against Chester at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Related topics:Leon ClarkeSheffield UnitedCoventry CityPoppies