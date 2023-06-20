Connor Jennings has rejoined former club Tranmere Rovers after his spell at Hartlepool United (Picture: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport).

Pools hinted at the end of the season that they wanted to keep Jennings after he scored four goals in 18 games following his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium in January.

But the 31-year-old forward, who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer two years ago, has now penned a one-year deal at a club where he scored 27 goals in 140 matches between 2016-20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His strikes included the winner in Tranmere’s 1-0 victory over Newport County in the 2020 League Two play-off final.

First team manager Ian Dawes told Tranmere’s website: “Connor is someone I'm delighted to see back at Tranmere for a variety of reasons.

"Throughout his career, he has always contributed goals to his teams and is a great character to have both in the dressing room and on the pitch.

“He thrives on pressure with a ’big match’ mentality that enables him to pull success out of the bag when it matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Technical director Nigel Adkins said: “The key challenge for us this year in recruitment is to get balance. An exciting young squad of players with lots of potential but an experienced spine for them to learn from.

"Connor brings some of this balance to the squad as well as a mental resilience and focus that has seen him overcome serious illness to return to peak fitness."

Manchester-born Jennings added: “I'm thrilled to be home. It’s so surreal being back, but something that I’m really looking forward to.