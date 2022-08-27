Ex-Kilmarnock and Aldershot Town striker makes first Hartlepool United start at Leyton Orient
Mikael Ndjoli makes his Hartlepool United debut against Leyton Orient.
The striker has missed all five of Pools’ opening league fixtures after picking up a hamstring injury following his pre-season appearance against Sunderland.
Ndjoli is one of three changes made by Paul Hartley with midfielder Mark Shelton being handed his first league appearance of the season and defender Euan Murray returning to the defence.
Murray partners Alex Lacey in a back four with Rollin Menayese missing out.
Midfield duo Callum Cooke and Mohamad Sylla are the other changes, with both missing out on Hartley’s squad.
Most Popular
-
1
Middlesbrough midfielder and ex-Hartlepool United loanee joins Scunthorpe United on short-term deal
-
2
Hartlepool United exploring option of loan return for Newcastle United midfielder
-
3
Hartlepool United's ex-Rangers winger reveals what will be key behind turn in form ahead of Leyton Orient clash
-
4
Paul Hartley delivers positive message on Hartlepool United's early season from ahead of trip to Leyton Orient
-
5
Paul Hartley suggests when Hartlepool United will conclude their transfer business ahead of Leyton Orient clash
Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor and forward Joe Grey are also not included in the squad of 18.
Tom Crawford returns to the bench for Hartley’s side as they go in search of their first win of the season here at the Breyer Group Stadium.
And here is how Pools line-up in full to take on Leyton Orient.