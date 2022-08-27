Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikael Ndjoli makes his first appearance for Hartlepool United against Leyton Orient. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

The striker has missed all five of Pools’ opening league fixtures after picking up a hamstring injury following his pre-season appearance against Sunderland.

Ndjoli is one of three changes made by Paul Hartley with midfielder Mark Shelton being handed his first league appearance of the season and defender Euan Murray returning to the defence.

Murray partners Alex Lacey in a back four with Rollin Menayese missing out.

Midfield duo Callum Cooke and Mohamad Sylla are the other changes, with both missing out on Hartley’s squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor and forward Joe Grey are also not included in the squad of 18.

Tom Crawford returns to the bench for Hartley’s side as they go in search of their first win of the season here at the Breyer Group Stadium.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to take on Leyton Orient.

Hartlepool United: Killip, Sterry, Lacey, Murray, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Shelton, Hastie, Ndjoli, McDonald, Umerah