Ex-Leeds and Sunderland boss Simon Grayson clear favourite for Hartlepool United manager job

Grayson has seen his odds cut – to 7/4 favourite in the last 24-hours or so - to take charge at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Paul Hartley, having been linked in the Scottish press, has also seen his odds cut but it is Grayson that is now the leading contender to take charge at Pools.

Pete Wild has also once again been strongly linked since Lee was sacked but Barrow are leading the chase to secure Wild’s signature, he is currently involved in the National League play-offs with FC Halifax Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Grayson. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

Lee was sacked prior to the final game of the League Two campaign.

A club statement outlined clearly the reasons behind Lee’s sacking: “Since losing to Rotherham United on 9th March, the team has won only one of 11 games, picking up just seven points and scoring eight goals.