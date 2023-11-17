Terrell Agyemang has returned to Middlesbrough with Hartlepool United opting against extending the midfielder’s short-term loan deal.

Agyemang returns to the Riverside after his first spell in senior football over the course of the last month with Hartlepool where he made five appearances in total.

The 21-year-old came off the bench to make his debut for John Askey’s side in the FA Cup defeat to Chester before featuring in all four National League games since.

Hartlepool boss Askey recently revealed he would have a decision to make over the Boro youngster, with Pools also carrying six other loan deals within their squad.

But with the return to fitness of both Kieran Wallace and Callum Cooke, Askey has opted against extending Agyemang's loan stay.

"Terrell Agyemang has returned to parent club Middlesbrough following the expiration of his short-term loan deal,” a club statement read.

“The midfielder made five appearances during his time at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“We thank Terrell for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in his future.”

Upon his arrival, the former Manchester City youngster was hoping to use the experience to get as much first team exposure as possible before his return to the Riverside where he had started the season well in Boro’s under-21 side.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to make that step into first team football now,” said Agyemang.