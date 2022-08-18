Ex-Middlesbrough defender and Sunderland caretaker is sacked by League Two Rochdale
Robbie Stockdale has become the first manager to lose his job in League Two after being axed by Rochdale.
Stockdale took charge at the Crown Oil Arena little over 12-months ago and guided the club to 18th in the table last season.
But the former Sunderland caretaker boss has gotten off to a poor start this year, losing all four games in the league, scoring just one goal, with Dale sat at the bottom of the League Two table.
A club statement read: “Rochdale Football Club have today parted company with Robbie Stockdale and Jimmy Shan.
“The board would like to place on record its thanks to Robbie and Jimmy, and wish them every success in the future.”
Stockdale spent seven years with Middlesbrough as a player, as well as time with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham United.
Stockdale’s time at Rochdale was his first as a manager after a number of years as assistant coach at the Stadium of Light.